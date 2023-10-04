Cape Coral woman arrested for crashing into police cruiser

The Cape Coral Police Department has arrested a woman following a vehicle crash involving a police cruiser.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Ashley Ramos, 20, hit a Cape Coral Police car late Tuesday night while the officer was conducting a traffic stop on Southwest Pine Island Road.

Ramos, driving a Toyota Yaris, struck the left rear-end of the patrol vehicle while the vehicle was stationary, FHP reported.

CCPD pulled over Ramos and performed a sobriety test.

WINK News spoke with Ramos’ boyfriend who was present at the time of the crash. He informed WINK that her 21st birthday was one week away.

No injuries were reported.

Ramos was arrested on DUI charges.