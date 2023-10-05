WINK News

Lee Parks and Rec to fully return by the start of November

Reporter: Annalise Iraola Writer: Nicholas Karsen
Lee Parks and Recreation is on track to complete repairs regarding the athletic parks damaged by Hurricane Ian.

Ian left local Lee County athletic teams in a lurch, as teams were forced to race against the clock to schedule games and or practices before sunset.

Athletic Fields
A maintenance sign placed by Lee County Parks & Recreation. Credit: WINK

For an entire year, extra-curricular activities were missed due to the fleeting sunlight. Now the proper repairs are being done to fix the field spotlights.

In a recent Facebook post, the Parks and Recreation team touted the final repairs are underway. The total cost of repairs for Lee Parks is estimated at $3 million.

Lee County Parks and Recreation claim they expect final repairs to be completed by Nov. 5.

Repairs that have been completed so far include:

  • Soccer facilities at Kelly Road Soccer Complex
  • Soccer facilities at Harlem Heights Park
  • Baseball facilities at Buckingham Park
  • Baseball facilities at Three Oaks Park
  • Basketball facilities at Matlacha Park
  • Tennis facilities at Schandler Hall Park
  • Tennis facilities at Olga Park

By the end of the week, repairs are expected to be completed at:

  • Soccer facilities at Estero Park
  • Football facilities at North Fort Myers Park
  • Baseball facilities at Kurt Donaldson Park
  • Baseball and tennis facilities at Phillips Park


