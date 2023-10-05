Lee Parks and Rec to fully return by the start of November

Lee Parks and Recreation is on track to complete repairs regarding the athletic parks damaged by Hurricane Ian.

Ian left local Lee County athletic teams in a lurch, as teams were forced to race against the clock to schedule games and or practices before sunset. A maintenance sign placed by Lee County Parks & Recreation. Credit: WINK

For an entire year, extra-curricular activities were missed due to the fleeting sunlight. Now the proper repairs are being done to fix the field spotlights.

In a recent Facebook post, the Parks and Recreation team touted the final repairs are underway. The total cost of repairs for Lee Parks is estimated at $3 million.

Lee County Parks and Recreation claim they expect final repairs to be completed by Nov. 5.

Repairs that have been completed so far include:

Soccer facilities at Kelly Road Soccer Complex

Soccer facilities at Harlem Heights Park

Baseball facilities at Buckingham Park

Baseball facilities at Three Oaks Park

Basketball facilities at Matlacha Park

Tennis facilities at Schandler Hall Park

Tennis facilities at Olga Park

By the end of the week, repairs are expected to be completed at:

Soccer facilities at Estero Park

Football facilities at North Fort Myers Park

Baseball facilities at Kurt Donaldson Park

Baseball and tennis facilities at Phillips Park



