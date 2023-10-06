Affordable apartments for Collier County’s workforce

Units in the apartment community called Aspire Naples will be set aside for qualified renters at a cheaper price.

Construction is moving forward on the 233-unit apartment community.

“It’s really exciting. We’ve been working on this for four years to get to this point,” said Gregg Fusaro, partner at Cig Communities.

Aspire Naples aims to address Collier County’s workforce housing challenges by putting aside 71 apartments for attainable housing.

“That makes a small but important dent in the housing affordability crisis here in Collier County,” Fusaro said.

This price is below the “going rate” for qualified renters who live and work here.

“NCH hospital 40% of their workers don’t live in Collier County. They commute every day because they can’t afford to live here,” Fusaro said.

Developers said a one-bedroom apartment will cost around $1,500 per month. This saves a qualified renter $7,200 a year compared to what is normally charged for the same apartment.

“We really value these types of partnerships. There are tons of people looking for affordable places to live,” said Amy Patterson, Collier County Manager.

Aspire Naples was unanimously approved by the board of county commissioners in 2021. The apartment complex is one of the first communities to break ground in Collier County that qualifies for benefits under the 2023 Live Local Act.

Located on Immokalee Road, the community is close to employment centers and schools. Patterson talked about the need for this type of housing in the area.

“They’ll be available for our workforce for 30 years. That’s people like teachers, nurses, firefighters. It’s really exciting, and the location couldn’t be better. Close to jobs and all the things that people need in their daily lives without having to drive long distances,” Patterson said.

Construction is in full swing. The first rentals will be available in July of 2025.