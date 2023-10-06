Barron Collier boy’s and girl’s golf pick up CCAC Tournament win

Both Barron Collier boy’s and girl’s golf teams pick up wins at the Collier County Athletic Conference tournament wins this week.

“Throughout the game I personally looked through the leaderboard to see like if we were winning like what was going on,” Barron Collier golfer Rachel Tomodan said. “Like when we all found out we were just so happy.

“We got second the past two years.” Barron Collier golfer Harrison White said. “So it was really cool to beat Gulf Coast and Naples.”

The win brought bragging rights as both teams beat their local rivals. Also, it gives both squads confidence as they move forward the rest of the season.