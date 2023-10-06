Planning commission recommends approval of housing development next to Naples Airport

The Collier County Planning Commission voted unanimously Thursday in favor of recommending rezoning an 11-acre property directly across from Terminal Drive leading to Naples Airport. The previously zoned agricultural property would allow for 15 single-family dwelling units in addition to 12 private boat slips to be known as the Rock Creek Estates Residential Planned Unit Development.

The property is outside Naples Airport’s flight paths and noise contour areas. However, airport officials expressed the need for a full avigation easement for the project, giving the airport rights to the project’s entire property, so residents can’t make claims for trespassing due to noise nuisances from overflying aircraft. Naples Airport had over 100,000 takeoffs in 2022 and served more than 200,000 passengers.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.