A record 95 local restaurants participating this year in the annual Sizzle Dining event in Southwest Florida translated into a record of nearly 50,000 meals served during its three weeks.

The Sept. 7-27 restaurant week fundraiser sold 48,884 prix fixe three-course dinners or two-course lunches from the special Sizzle Dining menus to benefit the Southwest Florida chapter of Blessings in a Backpack, which receives a dollar from every meal sold.

