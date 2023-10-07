Fort Myers High hosts annual cheer camp for Lee County girls

Fort Myers High Varsity Cheerleaders taught 56 girls Saturday (CREDIT: WINK News)

Young girls from all over Lee County got to play with the big girls at the annual Fort Myers High School cheer camp.

On Saturday, 56 girls ages 4 through 8th grade learned what it’s like to become a school leader as a varsity cheerleader at the daylong camp.

This is the 4th year for the cheer mentor camp.

The school hopes it gets girls excited about their high school careers and being a positive role model for others.

Bella Paluzzi, a varsity cheerleader at Fort Myers High School (CREDIT: WINK News)

“It’s honestly a very rewarding experience because a lot of these girls have never done cheer before, have never been really interested in it, and doing this camp has been getting them involved and getting them excited for Friday night’s game. Who knows, maybe they’ll be ready for years to come when they want to do it later on,” said Bella Paluzzi, a varsity cheerleader at Fort Myers High.

All of the girls at Saturday’s camp will also get to cheer on the sidelines at the next Fort Myers High School Football game on Friday, Oct. 13.