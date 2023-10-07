Nicer weather, a break from the 90s for Southwest Florida

7-day forecast for the upcoming week (CREDIT: The Weather Authority)

Next 3 days

Saturday: Isolated rain in the early afternoon will move inland with sun and clouds. Saturday marks the last afternoon in the 90s for a bit. Expect highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Sunday: A cold front arrives. Sun and clouds as that front moves through. It’s not much of a rainmaker, so only a few showers are possible. Highs will be cooler thanks to that front – mid-80s.

Monday: Partly cloudy and pleasant, thanks to Sunday’s front. A stray shower is possible, but the majority of the area will stay dry. Highs in the mid-80s.

Tropics

Area of interest in the Pacific: The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch added he’s also watching an area of interest in the eastern Pacific that will develop through the weekend. It will then weaken as it moves over the mountains of central Mexico. Redevelopment doesn’t look likely in the western Gulf midweek next week, but that low-pressure center will move through the northern Gulf. Looks only to be a rainmaker to the north of us, but the moisture from that system will increase our rain chances as well. Scattered storms are forecast for Thursday through Saturday.

Area of interest in the Atlantic: We are also watching an area of interest in the far eastern Atlantic. While development chances are high, the system will stay in the eastern Atlantic.

Philippe is no longer a tropical system as it has merged with a non-tropical low-pressure system. No more NHC advisories will be issued on Philippe. Regardless, Philippe will impact Maine and the far northeast part of the U.S. this weekend with rain and wind.