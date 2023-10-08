First Naples Church prays for 53 members in Israel

Praying for Israel at First Naples Church (CREDIT: WINK News)

A moment of silence and a prayer at First Naples Church for the suffering in Israel.

“We’ve got a group of people that are over there on an Israel tour,” said Andy Wells, First Naples Communications Pastor, “We just are thankful for their safety at this point.”

First Naples Church awaits the safe return of 53 members. The group had gone to visit Israel to tour some of the sites mentioned in the bible and to connect with the holy land before the attacks from the Hamas began Friday. 53 members of First Naples Church in Israel (CREDIT: First Naples Church)

Wells said they are in close contact with the group. They are safe and staying strong.

As attacks continued overnight, First Naples Church decided to have a five-minute prayer at the end of each of their services on Sunday morning, uniting the community from these tragedies.