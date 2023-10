If you live in Charlotte County and are looking for a job, the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center is holding a job fair.

On Monday, the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center on Taylor Street in Punta Gorda is holding a job fair from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Available positions include full-time, part-time, seasonal, temporary and internships in public works, utilities, law enforcement, fire, EMS, education and parks and recreation.