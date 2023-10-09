Man accused of trafficking crystal meth in Collier County

Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A 48-year-old man has been arrested on a narcotics trafficking charge after he was found driving on a suspended license.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday, at about 4:30 a.m., a deputy recognized a driver stopped next to him from prior law enforcement encounters at Pine Ridge Road and Logan Boulevard intersection.

They said the man’s license was suspended as a condition of his probation. The deputy conducted a traffic stop, taking Amir Hassan Julio Adib-Samii into custody.

Adib-Samii is on probation after deputies caught him with fentanyl during a traffic stop last year.

While he was being booked into the jail, deputies said they found 23 grams of crystal methamphetamine concealed on Adib-Samii.

He was charged with amphetamine trafficking of 14 grams or more.