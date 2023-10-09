Mental Health Monday: Domestic abuse and the impacts on Children

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, around 20 people every minute in the U.S. experience physical abuse from a partner.

Domestic violence not only affects those in a relationship but also their children.

WINK News Anchors Corey Lazer and Lindsay Sablan sat down with Tess Lewis, a Violence Intervention Specialist at the Abuse Counseling and Treatment Center about the exposure of domestic violence in children.

Watch the full interview above.

For more information, visit Loveisrespect.org.

The full list of domestic violence hotlines: