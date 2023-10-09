Adjustments made to Jaycee Park project

Jaycee Park in Cape Coral. (CREDIT: WINK News)

The City of Cape Coral listened to feedback about changes to Jaycee Park and have made adjustments.

Council members promise new, soon-to-be-revealed renderings of Jaycee Park show the city plans to add more trees on the shoreline and walkways while also addressing issues with parking and accessibility.

Other adjustments include more seating, grills, bike racks and dog cooling stations.

The council will present the new renderings at Tuesday’s committee meeting, before voting on the new design on Oct. 18.