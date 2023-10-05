Cape Coral Council returns to the drawing board for Jaycee Park redesigns.

Cape Coral residents were less than pleased with the redesign choices for Jaycee Park, prompting the Cape Coral Council to go back to the drawing board.

The proposed plan included removing the paved trail, benches and a playground and converting it to pavilions, food trucks and a bandshell.

A survey was administrative with around 5,000 participants who frequent Jaycee Park. The consensus was adamant about keeping the park green and clean.

During a prior Town Council meeting, community members stood in front of the Cape Coral Mayor and Council Members to let them know exactly how they felt.

“All of you are what is wrong with the world today,” said a Cape Coral resident. “You talk about how what brings people to Lee County is nature and you’re actively destroying that.”

The Cape Coral Council is working on concept design revisions and will announce a date to unveil the plans to the public.