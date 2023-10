A digital map of the affected area under a water boil notice. Credit: City of Cape Coral

A boil water notice has been issued for the Pelican Elementary School due to a water main break.

The water main break was reported to the City of Cape Coral on Friday.

The surrounding area is located near 242 SW 36th Terrace. and will be under the advisory until further notice.

A notification was sent to parents regarding the boil water notice, advising them to fill water bottles from home while bottled water would be delivered to the school.