FMPD continues to investigate Fort Myers double homicide five years later

Five years since Fort Myers double homicide, FMPD continues investigation (SWFL Crime Stoppers)

It’s been five years since the tragic murders of 41-year-old Torre Deontray Fulcher and 43-year-old William Allen Merrill III, and the Fort Myers Police Department is still looking for information on the crime.

The two men were found dead in front of Sungold Plaza back on Oct. 10, 2018.

FMPD responded to the area in reference to a shooting, where officers said both Fulcher and Merrill had been sitting in a vehicle in front of the plaza when a black vehicle pulled in and a gunman opened fire.

Both Fulcher and Merrill were transported to the hospital where they both succumbed to their injuries.

Authorities shut down U.S. 41 from Hanson Street to the Lee Memorial Hospital as officers searched for the shooter.

FMPD said they continue to look for clues Tuesday.

If you know anything, give SWFL Crime Stoppers a call at 1-800-780-TIPS. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward if your information leads to an arrest.