Caught on camera: dump-truck crashes into SUV, injures 3 kids, 1 adult on Bayshore Road

A dump truck crashed into a vehicle on Bayshore Road in North Fort Myers injuring four people, including three children, creating a traffic back-up.

The four victims were taken to the hospital as trauma alerts, Tuesday morning.

Surveillance footage showed the silver SUV turning onto Williams Road toward Bayshore Elementary School when a dump truck going westbound on Bayshore Road hit the SUV from the side.

“We were all in the office getting ready for the day, and I just heard a boom,” said a witness. “I honestly thought it was a dumpster getting changed out or something, so we ran out and saw the dump truck, kids crying, the mother’s hurt. It’s pretty traumatic stuff.”

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said one westbound lane of Bayshore Road had to be closed at Williams Road for some time, but the lane has since reopened.

They ask you to avoid the area if possible and seek an alternative route.

The details of the crash are currently being investigated. The dump truck driver was not injured.