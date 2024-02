A man is recovering in the hospital after suffering burn injuries from a truck crash that led to flames.

The Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue attended to this fire near 40th Street Southwest and Sunshine Boulevard South on Monday afternoon.

Dash camera footage from the crash shows the truck crashing into cars while driving into the property of a Lehigh Acres resident.

Upon impact, the truck exploded into flames trapping the driver within the burning vehicle.

A UPS driver in the area witnessed the flames erupting and jumped into action.

The driver braved the smoke and flames with a fire extinguisher to rescue the entrapped driver from the burning vehicle. Lehigh Crash Scene. CREDIT: WINK News

Nearby people assisted the driver by redirecting traffic away from the scene.

First responders arrived on the scene to assist the injured driver and transport him to a local hospital to treat his burn injuries.

WINK News has contacted the Lee County Sheriff’s Office which had deputies on the scene for further information regarding the crash.

No further injuries were reported.

The cause of the fiery crash is currently under investigation.