Credit: UC Breaking News

The Florida Highway Patrol and the Collier County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatal crash in Immokalee.

According to FHP, the crash was reported at approximately 12:18 a.m. on Wednesday on SR-29 and Oil Well Road.

Two people were confirmed dead on the scene by FHP. Credit: UC Breaking News

The roadways have been closed temporarily while FHP and CCSO investigate the cause of the crash.

Seek alternative routes if possible.

Stay tuned toΒ WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on air for any new developments on this story.