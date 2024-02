Three elusive endangered Florida panthers were caught on camera in Naples going for a late-night walk near a country club.

The first video taken from Lisa Angell’s Blink camera shows two Florida panthers slowly walking beside each other through an open area near a dense treeline shortly after 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

The panthers didn’t appear very young and took their time walking through the grassy area.

The second video shows a seemingly younger Florida panther frolicking through the grassy area about 45 minutes later.

With its tail high in the air, the State Animal of Florida scampers in the same direction as the two previous panthers did, earlier Tuesday evening.

None of the panthers appeared to have a radio collar from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

“Florida panthers normally live in remote, undeveloped areas. But as both the number of panthers and the number of people living and recreating in Florida grows, so does the chance of an encounter with a panther,” says FWC on their website.

In 1967, the Florida panther was listed as an endangered species by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. According to FWC, as few as 120 adult panthers remain in the population.

Panther Pulse tracks panther deaths, new litters from adult female panthers wearing radio collars and depredations. Graph showing Florida panther roadkill reports through the years. Credit: FWC

As of Feb. 7, this year, there have been five reported panther deaths.

Vehicle strikes are the primary cause of reported deaths for the endangered species.

“There are 60 wildlife crossings or bridges that have been modified for use by panthers on Florida’s roads. Panther deaths caused by vehicle collisions have been sharply reduced in areas where crossings and fencing are in place,” says FWC.

Be aware of panther crossing signs on the road in Florida. By law, drivers must slow down from 60 mph to 45 mph in areas with panther crossing signs. Panther Crossing sign. Credit: WINK News.

Panther Crossing is an organization efforting to make roads safer for the endangered species.

Click here to learn ways that FWC says you can live with Florida panthers.

Click here to learn ways that FWC says you can help Florida panthers.

Click here to report a panther sighting to the FWC.