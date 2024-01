FILE: The Florida panther via a file photo from the U.S. Geological Survey/ photo by Larry Richardson/FILE.

Another endangered Florida panther has reportedly been struck and killed by a car in Hendry County, becoming the third panther death reported in January.

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Panther Pulse, a female panther was struck by a vehicle on County Road 83 Wednesday, just south of Hill Glade Road.

The female panther, identified as UCFP 452, was no older than 3 years old.

This extends the streak of endangered Florida panthers found dead as a result of vehicle collisions to 26 in a row.

The first panther found dead in 2024 happened on Jan. 9, on State Road 29, north of State Road 78. Two days later, another death in Hendry County happened on County Road 832, just east of Wild Cow Grade. Florida panther (FWC)

In January 2023, there were two deaths reported, occurring on Jan. 9 and Jan. 30.

“Prior to the year 2000, yearly panther roadkills were four or fewer. But beginning in 2000, these numbers have ranged from six to 34 annually,” said FWC.

November was the deadliest month in all of 2023, with five reported deaths, all occurring by vehicle collisions. Before that, you have to go back to July 2022 to find another month with three or more reported Florida panther deaths.

Notably, all three panther deaths reported in 2024 occurred in Hendry County. The majority of deaths reported in 2023 were in Collier County. Hendry saw three panther deaths for the entire year.

This is also the first female death reported in 2024. This latest death breaks a streak of the last five reported deaths being male panthers. Panthers out in wild. CREDIT: WINK News.

According to the Florida Department of State, the endangered Florida panther has been the official State Animal of Florida since 1982.

FWC said there are no more than 230 adults left in the wild.

Vehicle strikes have been the leading cause of death for Florida panthers since Panther Pulse started tracking the deaths in 2014.