Man accused of burglarizing cars in Naples neighborhood

Writer: Carolina Guzman
Published: Updated:
Brandon Cox Credit: The Collier County Sheriff’s Office

A man has been arrested, accused of getting into a fight and attempting to break into cars in a Naples neighborhood.

According to a Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, a witness caught 27-year-old Brandon Cox trying to break into cars at 19th Avenue Southwest in Collier County on Tuesday.

A deputy said Cox was wandering around the area and bleeding from his eye after getting into a fight.

Cox was arrested and transported to Physicians Regional Pine Ridge for treatment of his eye injury.

