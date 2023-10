The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office responded to a boat marina on 5000 Deltona Drive in Charlotte Park after an alarm sounded around 4:10 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators found that someone broke into the marina and several boats had been entered. The thief or thieves got away with six GPS units.

When deputies arrived, the crooks were gone, but the Charlotte County Forensics Team did dust for fingerprints.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.