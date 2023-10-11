FGCU students to hold a rally in support of Israel

The Florida Gulf Coast University community will hold a rally Wednesday evening to show solidarity and support for the victims of the war in Jerusalem.

Several communities across Southwest Florida are coming together to mourn the loss of life amid the attacks in Israel.

The Jewish community in Naples congregated at the Nina Iser Jewish Cultural Center Tuesday night, where members shared stories, sang and prayed.

WINK News spoke with Rabbi Mendel Gordon with the Chabad at FGCU. Gordon said that he is expecting many students to show up at the rally to show support and prayers for Israel.

Gordon mentioned that students from the university are in shelters in Israel.

The rally is at the Seidler Hall in FGCU and is expected to start at 6 p.m.