Vigil held in Naples for innocent lives lost in Israel

A vigil occurred in Naples Tuesday evening for the thousands of lives lost in the war in Israel.

With prayers, songs, and an overall show of solidarity, Members of the Jewish community in Naples and beyond came together to mourn those lost in the attacks.

“The things that took place this past weekend were inhumane and indefensible, slaughtering civilians who are at a party, killing children, beheading them, parading bodies to the streets, celebrating the bloodshed and violence that they’re creating,” said senior Rabbi Adam Miller of Temple Shalom.

Miller said the images coming out of the holy land have brought him to tears.

“I am so hurt to know that we live in a world with this is even possible,” Miller said.

RELATED: Jewish Federation of Greater Naples stands strong in solidarity with Israel

Naples resident Sue Schaffel has countless friends and relatives in Israel. She said the vigil provided some of the healing she needed.

“It was heartwarming. It got to you. It meant that everybody is coming together for the same cause, and that is to support Israel,” Schaffel said.