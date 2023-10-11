Make-a-Wish granted at Shy Wolf Sanctuary

Howls in the night are not scary for one girl. In fact, she loves them.

Ivory, a six-year-old battling a life-threatening disorder, is obsessed with wolves, and as part of her Make-a-Wish, she got to visit the Shy Wolf Sanctuary in Naples.

Ivory was diagnosed with NF type one at just 18 months.

Make-a-Wish told WINK News that this is one of the most unique wishes they’ve ever heard of.

Being locked in an enclosure with a wolf sounds like a nightmare for most, but Ivory has been practicing for this very moment.

It’s a dream come true.

“It was soft,” Ivory said when describing a wolf.

When Make-a-Wish contacted Shy Wolf, Max Costanzo, who works there, said it was a no-brainer. He was also a make-a-wish kid who wished to meet Dwayne Wade.

“I remember the joy that it brought me when I had my wish granted, so to see her have her wish granted, it was amazing,” Costanzo said.

Ivory’s wish was made through a collaboration between the Healing Hearts program at Shy Wolf and the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

Donate to Shy Wolf and Make-a-Wish.