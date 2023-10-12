2-week suspension for 2 Golden Gate High School football coaches

Two coaches will have to stay away from their team’s games for multiple weeks.

Thursday, Golden Gate High School is self-imposing a six-week suspension on head football coach Nick Bigica, and a two-week suspension for defensive coordinator P.J Gibbs, for “recruiting-related contact with a family member of a student not enrolled at the school.”

That is according to the Collier County school district. This comes at a pivotal time as Golden Gate is making a playoff push.

The Titans take on Barron Collier this Friday.