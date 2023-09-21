Golden Gate Titans’ two-way player helps make school history

A player for the Golden Gate Titans helped make history for his team by making plays on offense and defense.

Bradley Martino was the hero of last week’s Golden Gate and Naples game. It’s important to note the Golden Gate football team had never beaten Naples.

“We’re just saying to ourselves, this is the time,” said Martino.

Martino wasted little time impacting the game.

“I was just reading the quarterback’s eyes. Once he rolled out, he threw the ball. I was like, there’s no way he threw that,” said Martino. Bradley Martino (number 2) celebrating an interception. CREDIT: WINK News

Quickly, Martino and quarterback Sam Powell applied more pressure to Naples.

“The quarterback, he told me before the play, this is your shot,” said Martino.

Powell put six points on the board after hitting Martino in the Endzone, giving Golden Gate a 27-19 lead in the fourth quarter. Bradley Martino scoring a touchdown. CREDIT: WINK News

With a late Field Goal and the eventual win, Golden Gate football history was made.

“My whole life I’ve been watching Naples dominate people. And now Golden Gate is really up there,” said Martino.

Golden Gate’s head coach expects Martino to play Division-One football.

Golden Gate’s next game will be played at Gulf Coast on Friday.