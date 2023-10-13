SWFL High School Football: Week 8

Thursday, Oct. 14
SFCA 26 Glades Day 29
Bishop Verot 57 Gateway 0
Friday, Oct. 13
Naples 44 Lely 7
Lehigh 0 Charlotte 28
East Lee County 12 Cypress Lake 3
South Fort Myers 28 Fort Myers 49
Mariner 27 North Fort Myers 23
Island Coast 12 Cape Coral 9
Ida Baker 0 Riverdale 34
Key West 9 Estero 28
Southeast 7 Port Charlotte 57
West Broward 19 Gulf Coast 21
Palmetto Ridge 22 Immokalee 53
Golden Gate 44 Barron Collier 21
Lake Placid 22 Clewiston 44
First Baptist 48 St. John Neumann 0
DeSoto County 0 Booker 40
ECS 37 Moore Haven 0
Dunbar 7 Lowndes County 31
St. Petersburg Catholic 23 LaBelle 13
Joaquin Garcia 8 Aubrey Rogers 16
Oasis 45 Sante Fe Catholic 7
Bayshore 6 Lemon Bay 42
Poinciana 14 North Port 17
Tradition Prep 24 Gateway Charter 16
Canterbury 0 Community School of Naples 52