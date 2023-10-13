WINK News

SWFL High School Football: Week 8

Writer: Sylvie Sparks, Zach Oliveri
Thursday, Oct. 14

SFCA 26 Glades Day 29

Bishop Verot 57 Gateway 0

Friday, Oct. 13

Naples 44 Lely 7 

Lehigh 0 Charlotte 28

East Lee County 12  Cypress Lake 3

South Fort Myers 28 Fort Myers 49 

Mariner 27 North Fort Myers 23

Island Coast 12 Cape Coral 9 

Ida Baker 0 Riverdale 34

Key West 9 Estero 28

Southeast 7 Port Charlotte 57

West Broward 19 Gulf Coast 21

Palmetto Ridge 22 Immokalee 53

Golden Gate 44 Barron Collier 21

Lake Placid 22 Clewiston 44

First Baptist 48 St. John Neumann 0 

DeSoto County 0 Booker 40

ECS 37 Moore Haven 0

Dunbar 7 Lowndes County 31

St. Petersburg Catholic 23 LaBelle 13

Joaquin Garcia 8 Aubrey Rogers 16

Oasis 45 Sante Fe Catholic 7

Bayshore 6 Lemon Bay 42

Poinciana 14 North Port 17

Tradition Prep 24 Gateway Charter 16

Canterbury 0 Community School of Naples 52

