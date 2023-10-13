FGCU holds vigil as some students are ordered to join Israeli war

A vigil was held at Florida Gulf Coast University for students and those they have lost from the war in Israel. Some students even prepare to join the cause.

Nadav Ohayon is an FGCU student-athlete who was called by the Israel defense forces. They said he has to return to the country to fight in the war.

Ohayon led a vigil in prayer Wednesday on FGCU’s campus. He said the war has already claimed lives of the people in his life, “It’s tough. My brother-in-law, he tried to go outside to help two people, to get outside from the party. One girl from my high school, she got murdered at the party. It’s a tough time for me.”

The service included seven candles, representing the seven days of the war thus far.

FGCU’s provost told WINK News professors and the university are doing what they can to support students ordered back to Israel. They’ve coordinated with professors to make sure students don’t lose their progress in their classes or fall behind. The students could begin their journey back to Israel as early as next week.