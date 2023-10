The 2023 Golden Pickle Charity Classic (CREDIT: WINK News)

The 2023 Golden Pickle Charity Classic is supporting veterans with pickleball.

All of the money from registration fees will go to support Heart and Homes for Veterans.

During the tournament, participants have the ability to donate your non-perishable items in support of the Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida.

Golden Pickle runs from Saturday into Sunday, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Brooks Community Park in Fort Myers.