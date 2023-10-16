A sobering message from the Florida Highway Patrol

The Florida Highway Patrol post on X is somewhat reminiscent of when you did something wrong in school and the teacher made you write it on the chalkboard.
“Do not drink and drive!” written 5 times followed by: #dui #dangerous #badchoices #florida.
The message relates to someone arrested by Troopers with a .175 blood alcohol concentration.
In Florida, the legal limit is .08.
Someone caught driving under the influence faces fines and possibly jail time.
If found guilty of DUI, punishments include:
- Not less than $500 or more than $1,000 for a first conviction.
- Not less than $1,000 or more than $2,000 for a second conviction; and
- Imprisonment for:
- Not more than 6 months for a first conviction.
- Not more than 9 months for a second conviction.
- With a second conviction, defendant must have an ignition interlock device installed for at least one year.
The Florida Statutes detail more rules, restrictions, and punishments.