Mental Health Monday: Talking to children about the war in Israel

Thousands of Israelis and Palestinians have been killed during the Hamas attacks, with many others being injured and or held hostage, including children.

Children are being exposed to disturbing images of war from television to social media, and they are finding great difficulty being able to understand the conflict in Israel.

On this Mental Health Monday, WINK News Anchors Corey Lazar and Taylor Petras sit down with Stacey Cook, CEO of Salus Care and licensed clinical social worker about helping children process the war in Israel.

Watch the full interview above.

