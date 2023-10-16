Philanthropist raises millions for those in need

The art of giving back to others can be a hard road to travel, especially when the need is so great.

However, one philanthropist has made it his mission to help as many people as he can.

Dave Gibbons’ passion for giving back ranges from helping animals in Africa through the African Parks Foundation to providing opportunities for children through the Naples Children and Education Foundation in SWFL.

Gibbons has donated significant money and time to support local charities like Youth Haven, the Boys and Girls Club, the Immokalee Foundation, Southwest Florida children’s charities and many more.

Immokalee native Yuridia Zaragoza is one of the thousands of children Gibbons has helped.

She won a life-changing college scholarship through the non-profit “Take Stock in Children.” Her sponsors were Gibbons and his late wife, Pat.

“It’s a good feeling to share what I have, what we have with kids like that, and then see them get off to a great start in life,” Gibbons said.

And Gibbons is not stopping. He continues to be involved in NCEF and this year’s Naples Winter Wine Festival.

What he’s looking forward to most? Seeing if they can surpass last year’s nearly $26 million raised.