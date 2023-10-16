Proposed bill could help solve hit-and-run crashes

One of the most challenging cases for officers to solve is hit-and-runs.

It can also tear families apart without them ever getting a sense of closure, but there’s a newly proposed bill that could help cases.

This new bill would make it so auto repair shops have to request written crash reports or file their own form with authorities before they can repair any car damaged in an accident, making it a lot harder for someone involved in a hit-and-run to run off and repair their car with no questions asked.

It’s been a month since a hit-and-run killed 15-year-old Eduardo Escobedo while he rode his bike.

The tragic reality of most hit-and-runs is when the car is not found. This is the case for Eduardo.

“What really scares me is thinking that the suspected vehicle isn’t the one involved in this crime, but that another exists and that the owner has already repaired it and can now drive down this road as if nothing happened,” said Laura Escobedo, Eduardo’s aunt.

But the new bill filed by Senator Joe Gruter aims to change that.

The bill gives Eduardo’s family hope.

“It might help us find who committed this crime,” Laura said.

Laura said she also thinks it’ll encourage more auto repair shops to report something suspicious when they see it.

“Maybe they’re reporting it now, but because there is no law like this, they can’t really do much with this information,” Laura said.

Nothing can bring Eduardo back, but his mom, Jenny Escobedo, said the bill could save others from this family’s pain.

If this bill were to become a law, any body shop that violates it could have its registration revoked, and any person who violates it would face a second-degree misdemeanor.

This law is set to make its way through the House and Senate during the 2024 legislative session.

If approved, it would take effect on July 1.