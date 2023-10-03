LaBelle community wants change after 15-year-old killed in hit-and-run

No family should have to suffer like Eduardo Escobedo’s.

The 15-year-old boy was killed by a hit-and-run driver while riding his bike along Case Road. It’s been nearly three weeks and the family is still searching for answers.

“As you can see, there’s no crossway,” said Laura Escobedo, Eduardo’s aunt, at the location where her nephew was hit. “If a child needed to get to the store, if anybody needed to get to the store, they have to go on the road. Because of how people drive through here, they drive like it was the highway, and this is no highway. This is a road where people should drive no more than 35 miles per hour.”

County leaders and homeowners along Case and Evans roads will gather at the First Hispanic Baptist Church of Labelle to discuss possibilities Tuesday night.

Florida Highway Patrol has shared a photo of the impounded SUV they believe was the one involved in the hit-and-run. They told WINK News the investigation continues, including forensic tests and reviewing evidence to identify who was driving the car.

Hendry County said in a statement that in regards to the speed humps the community is calling for, it’s required that 70% or more of the landowners agree to the implementation of speed humps on each road.

In regards to street lighting, the county will request that 51% or more of the landowners agree and understand they will be assessed for street lighting.