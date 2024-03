A step towards justice in the murder of 15-year-old Kayla Rincon-Miller after an arrest was made in connection with the attempted robbery and homicide.

The Cape Coral Police Department has arrested who they perceive as the prime suspect in the shooting, 16-year-old Thomas Roy Stein on Wednesday.

In memoriam of Miller, community members gathered to arrange a vigil in honor of her memory.

Attendees at Kayla Rincon-Miller’s vigil. Credit: WINK

WINK News spoke with Winston Miller, Kayla’s father, who recounted what occurred in his home on the night of his daughter’s murder.

He was asleep then; his wife was cleaning the home when she received the phone call from the police.

She fell to the ground, shouting, “Kayla’s been shot! Kayla’s been shot!”

Attendees of the vigil preferred to remain anonymous due to safety concerns.

WINK News spoke with the family of a girl who was present during the shooting, who became so distraught at her passing that she needed to be placed in a mental institution for professional treatment.

The families and friends of Kayla Rincon-Miller will continue to grieve at the loss while trying to support one another through their unimaginable pain.