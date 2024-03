Kayla Rincon-Miller. CREDIT: Rincon-Miller family

The Cape Coral Police Department gave an update regarding the murder of 15-year-old Kayla Rincon-Miller during a press conference.

The CCPD confirmed that 16-year-old Thomas Stein is the prime suspect in the murder case, and he has been charged as principal to a murder while engaged in a robbery.

CCPD confirms that Stein was not acting alone at the time of the shooting, and the investigation remains ongoing.

A silver Nissan Pathfinder, rented by Stein’s mother, was used during the robbery, said police.

Stein was arrested late Tuesday night by law enforcement at his home in North Fort Myers.

CCPD said that the evidence detectives have gathered will prove this was not a random act of violence.