Thomas Roy Stein’s mugshot. Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

The Cape Coral Police Department arrested a teenager for murder during a robbery in North Fort Myers.

A significant police presence was reported near Mariana Avenue late Tuesday night, with at least 15 law enforcement vehicles on the scene.

Thomas Roy Stein, 16, was arrested and booked into a juvenile detention facility.

North Fort Myers is outside the jurisdiction of the Cape Coral Police Department, as the Lee County Sheriff’s Office covers that area.

LCSO reported that they were assisting the CCPD as they led the investigation.