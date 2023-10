One of the last actions former Allegiant Travel Co. CEO John Redmond performed on behalf of Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor was applying for a 17-acre floating dock commercial marina with fuel dock next to the resort on the Peace River.

Redmond’s name appears on the Army Corps of Engineers public notice posted Sept. 26, two days before he resigned from his post with the Las Vegas-based company that owns the Sunseeker Resort.

