The search for a missing 80-year-old woman intensifies near East Naples

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office reached out to the community and the media in its effort to find 80-year-old Margaret Ann Gallaway.

Gallaway was last seen by family members around 2 p.m., Monday, in the Crown Pointe community of Collier County.

The community is between Davis Boulevard and Rattlesnake Hammock Road, east of U.S. 41.

Gallaway is non-verbal and likely confused.

Deputies describe her as 5′ 8″ inches tall and 160 pounds with white hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white and pink blouse, pink shorts and white shoes. She is believed to be on foot.

Please contact CCSO at 239-252-9300 if you have any information on this missing person.

The Sheriff’s Office will also hold a press conference at 10:30 a.m.

