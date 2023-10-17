WINK News

Cape Coral Police conduct death investigation following a house fire

Reporter: Asha Patel Writer: Nicholas Karsen
The Cape Coral Police Department is conducting a death investigation following a house fire that occurred late Monday night.

Detectives were called to a single home off Southeast 19th Lane, near Del Prado Blvd. and Veterans Memorial Highway before midnight.

The early investigation found little structural damage to the home.

Cape Coral Forensics Unit and the Cape Coral Fire Department are investigating the cause of the fire and the in death.

