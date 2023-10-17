Fort Myers man accused trying to rape woman who got off bus

Christopher Isiah Robinson Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A Fort Myers man has been arrested for allegedly violently attacking a woman who had gotten off the bus in Cape Coral.

According to a Lee County arrest report, the victim got off the bus at Del Prado Boulevard in Cape Coral on Friday when 25-year-old Christopher Isiah Robinson pushed her to the ground.

The victim said Robinson got on top of her and attempted to remove her shirt and pull her pants down.

Robinson got off her when the victim scratched his face.

Robinson is charged with robbery, attempted sexual battery and resisting without violence.

The Cape Coral Police Department arrested Robinson. His court hearing is on Nov. 13, at 8:30 a.m.