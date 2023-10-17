Matlacha Fishing Pier approved for repairs

Photo via Pine Island Fishing Charters.

The Lee Board of County Commissioners voted Tuesday to award a contract for the repair the fishing pier at Matlacha Community Park, an important step in the ongoing restoration of the park after Hurricane Ian damaged it.

The park and boat ramp reopened in February. The park also hosted a comfort station for residents in the months following the storm, offering restrooms, laundry facilities and showers.

The pier, built more than 50 years ago and rebuilt in 2020, has long been a popular spot for tourists and anglers.

Infinite Construction LLC will remove and replace the deck and railings, benches, lighting, fish-cleaning stations and waste cans.

The work is expected to be completed by May 1.