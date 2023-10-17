Mangrove Adoption Day event in Sanibel to aid coastal ecosystem

Mangroves. CREDIT: WINK News

The Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation’s mangrove Adoption Day event will happen at the Bailey Homestead Preserve on Oct. 28.

According to the SCCF website, the Adoption Day event starts at 9 a.m. and ends at noon at 1300 Periwinkle Way in Sanibel.

At the event, you get mangrove seedlings, pots and soil. You’re given the information needed to take care of and look after the crucial coastal plants.

Then, you will look after the plants until they reach a particular size. Once they grow to that size, SCCF will ask you to bring the mangroves back.

SCCF then says the seedling you watched after will get planted at one of SCCF’s many restoration sites.

The event is not limited to locals, and SCCF encourages seasonal residents to attend.

