Condo explosion unknowns concerning Marco Island community

Fifty people are without a home after an explosion at a Marco Island condo, and questions about what exactly happened at the Monterrey Condominiums on Monday remain unanswered.

According to the City of Marco Island, an unknown electrical malfunction in the building caused the explosion.

The city explained the damage from the condo explosion damaged the lobby and elevators. Later, 55 people were evacuated around 3 a.m. Luckily, nobody was hurt.

The glass doors and windows got shattered and there was water damage after the sprinklers started going off.

Marco Island Fire, police and city and state fire marshals are investigating, but no foul play is suspected for the time being.

WINK News was told cleanup efforts haven’t begun yet because insurance adjusters are on site. But many of those who evacuated have already found another place to stay until they can return.