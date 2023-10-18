Husband’s 911 call released reporting missing Collier woman

We’re hearing the 911 call from the husband of a missing 80-year-old woman with dementia.

It’s been two days of searching, and there’s still no sign of Margaret Gallaway.

The call was released Wednesday afternoon.

Caller: “She’s missing. She has dementia.”

911 operator: “How long ago did you see her?”

“About a half hour ago… I looked all over for her!”

Gallaway wandered from her home Monday afternoon and is non-verbal.

Collier County Sheriff’s Office divers, dogs and deputies were all dispatched on the day she went missing.

They searched the neighborhood, from doorbell cameras to lakes, to no avail. Gallaway remains missing. Ring surveillance of Margaret Gallaway

She was last seen wearing a white and pink blouse, pink shorts and white shoes. She is believed to be on foot.

Deputies describe her as standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds with white hair and brown eyes.

CCSO reported that Gallaway and her husband were getting ready to leave their home, when she left without him.

Foul play is not suspected.

Please contact CCSO at 239-252-9300 if you have any information on this missing person.