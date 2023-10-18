FMFD respond to fire at recycling center off Veronica Shoemaker Boulevard

The Fort Myers Fire Department responded to a fire at a recycling center that occurred early Wednesday.

The fire was reported to FMFD at around 4:48 a.m., at the recycling center near the intersection of Veronica Shoemaker Boulevard and Auger Drive.

Firefighters report that the metal had caught fire but is under control.

WINK News spoke with Fort Myers Fire Chief Tracy McMillion, who said smoke in the area is making it challenging to deal with immediately.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

