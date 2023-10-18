Second flight carrying American evacuees from Israel lands in Tampa

A plane carrying evacuees from Israel landed at Tampa International Airport on Wednesday morning.

Fifty-four evacuees were onboard the 787 Egypt Air flight which landed around 9:00 a.m.

The Governor’s office confirmed this is the second state-coordinated flight to return.

Florida has stepped up to assist our citizens in need. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) October 18, 2023

On Sunday, Tampa-based rescue group Project Dynamo and Gov. Ron DeSantis helped 270 people return to Florida.

75% Floridians

91 children

4 dogs

The group also helped with Wednesday’s flight.

“Everyone you talk to in Israel has been to a funeral. Everyone you talk to has lost a friend. Everyone you talk to is severely impacted by this,” said Bryan Stern – Founder & CEO of Project DYNAMO.

The company has also assisted people in areas like Afghanistan, Ukraine, Fort Myers during Hurricane Ian, and Hawaii during the August wildfires.

