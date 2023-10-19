HyperFiber installation work costs Punta Gorda thousands in damages

Punta Gorda City Council asked a construction company for better accountability and customer service after the mayor and staff received numerous complaints from residents whose properties were damaged from the installation of underground cables.

Mayor Lynne Matthews, expressing frustration during Council’s Wednesday meeting, said she received dozens of complaints since Illinois-based Perley Cable Construction Inc. began installing HyperFiber cable lines throughout the city.

